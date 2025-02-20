Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:FAR Issued By Clarus Securities

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Foraco International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price objective on Foraco International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Foraco International stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$139.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. Foraco International has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

