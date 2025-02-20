Q1 Earnings Estimate for WFG Issued By Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at $78.93 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -609.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 82.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

