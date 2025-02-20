Q1 EPS Estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.92). The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($14.81) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($15.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($14.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.14. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

