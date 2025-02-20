Q1 EPS Forecast for Target Hospitality Reduced by Analyst

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

TH has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $968.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,889,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 134,966 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 245,252 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

