Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $143.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $124.66 and a 52-week high of $207.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

