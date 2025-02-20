Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Announces Earnings Results

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. Quanta Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-10.500 EPS.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $206.58 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

