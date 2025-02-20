Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.54. 7,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

