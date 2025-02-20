Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for goeasy Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.78.

goeasy Price Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$174.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$171.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$177.20. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$153.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total value of C$429,400.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

