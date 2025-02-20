Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

