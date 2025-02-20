Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

