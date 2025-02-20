Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.
About Reliance Worldwide
