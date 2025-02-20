Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.760 EPS.
Repligen Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $12.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 425,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. Repligen has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
