Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ: QDEL) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2025 – QuidelOrtho was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2025 – QuidelOrtho had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – QuidelOrtho had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – QuidelOrtho was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.62. 147,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,949. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 6,033 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,118,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 48,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 624.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 78,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

