Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.270-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.230-2.470 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.