Reviewing Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Adagene”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rafael alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $640,000.00 79.79 -$34.41 million ($1.67) -1.24 Adagene $18.11 million 4.77 -$18.95 million N/A N/A

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -5,707.03% -53.71% -48.78% Adagene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rafael and Adagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rafael and Adagene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adagene 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adagene has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.26%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adagene is more favorable than Rafael.

Risk & Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagene has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Adagene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adagene beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. The company is also involved in developing Promitil, a molecule designed for the targeted delivery of mitomycin-C in a proprietary prodrug form, completed Phase 1B clinical studies; Folate-targeted Promitil (Promi-Fol) which is aimed at local treatment (intravesical) of superficial bladder cancer; and Promi-Dox, a highly potent dual drug liposome with MLP and doxorubicin targeting a potential basket of tumors. In addition, it engages in the development of surgical and procedural devices, including orthopedic arthroscopy instrumentation. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors. It also offers ADG104, an anti-PD-L1 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical development; ADG125, a novel anti-CSF-1R mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; ADG206, a masked, Fc engineered anti-CD137 agonistic POWERbody; ADG153, a masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment hematologic and solid tumors; ADG138, novel HER2xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment HER2-expressing solid tumors; and ADG152, a v POWERbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment off-tumor toxicities, as well as develops anti-CD28 bispecific POWERbody TCEs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.