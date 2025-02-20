Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.42), with a volume of 20503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.52).

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £194.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Robert Walters

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.