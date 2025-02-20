Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 522,180 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82.

On Friday, January 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

