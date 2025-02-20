Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 53,472,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 77,361,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

