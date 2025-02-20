Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.40 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.54), with a volume of 6512159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.90 ($0.51).

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.41. The company has a market cap of £334.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21,235.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

