Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.40 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.54), with a volume of 6512159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.90 ($0.51).
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.41. The company has a market cap of £334.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21,235.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
About Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.