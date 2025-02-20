Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,555 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $299.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

