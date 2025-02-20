Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.2 million.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $92.93. 109,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $134.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.