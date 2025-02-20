Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Upgraded by Clarus Securities to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Clarus Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
Shares of Roscan Gold stock remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.18. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.04.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
