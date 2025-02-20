Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Upgraded by Clarus Securities to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Clarus Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

Shares of Roscan Gold stock remained flat at C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.18. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

