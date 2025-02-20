Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 6027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $520.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Free Report) by 521.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.25% of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

