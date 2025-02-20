Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 277,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 182,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$651,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

See Also

