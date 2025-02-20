Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 46.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Visteon by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

