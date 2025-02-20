Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Clarivate news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 765,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,350. This represents a 28.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Clarivate by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,936 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 82.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 202,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,384 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,040,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 551,838 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 707.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

