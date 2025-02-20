RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,109 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

