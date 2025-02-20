RW Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

RW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Creative Planning raised its stake in Loews by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $72.91 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

