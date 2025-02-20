RW Investment Management LLC Purchases 527,054 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 751.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 2.5% of RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

