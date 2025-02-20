Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,339. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.
Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty
In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $2,061,686.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.