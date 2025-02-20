Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,339. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $2,061,686.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

