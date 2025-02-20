Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $167.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.64. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.