Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 6,751,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,590. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

