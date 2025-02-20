Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,420. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,750 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $22,312.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 5,651 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $71,880.72.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 106 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $1,327.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 15 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187.50.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 552 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $6,922.08.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 2,326 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $28,144.60.

On Friday, December 13th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 543 shares of Saga Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $7,015.56.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Saga Communications stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.27. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 419,714 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

