Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CAO Sells $230,000.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Saia Stock Down 4.7 %
Saia stock traded down $22.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.90. 365,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,892. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.90.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
