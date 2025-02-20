Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 29,754 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 316.5% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

