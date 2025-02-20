Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 56,956 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,956 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,051,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 2,748,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after buying an additional 277,117 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.