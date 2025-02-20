Santos Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd.
Santos Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.
Santos Company Profile
