Santos Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

