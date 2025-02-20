Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.76 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 17.11 ($0.22), with a volume of 175,321 shares traded.

Sareum Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.69. The stock has a market cap of £21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -1.08.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

