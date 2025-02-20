Satovsky Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,484,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $71,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 434,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
