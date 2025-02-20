Satovsky Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,484,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 16.5% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $71,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 434,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.