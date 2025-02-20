Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria Company Profile

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.64. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$15.52 and a 12 month high of C$23.92.

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.