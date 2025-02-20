Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.5 %

Savers Value Village stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 538,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.