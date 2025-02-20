Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

