Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Holdings Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 175,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHY stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

