Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

