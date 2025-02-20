Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

