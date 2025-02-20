Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

