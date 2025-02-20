Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.62). 10,925,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £643.63 million, a P/E ratio of -90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

