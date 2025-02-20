Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.62). 10,925,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Serica Energy
Serica Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.