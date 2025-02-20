Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.62). 10,925,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £643.63 million, a PE ratio of -90.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.65.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

