Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. Shake Shack updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
SHAK stock traded up $12.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.46 and a beta of 1.86. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.
In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
