Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. Shake Shack updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock traded up $12.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.46 and a beta of 1.86. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

