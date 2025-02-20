ShaMaran Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
